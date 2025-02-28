Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

NYSE:AON opened at $403.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $408.26.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

