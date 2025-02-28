Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,984.10. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $5,288,002.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,577,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,327,084.11. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,091,314 shares of company stock worth $295,773,256. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.48.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $139.45 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.63. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

