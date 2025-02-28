Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $248.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

