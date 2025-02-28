Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,040,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542,166 shares during the period. Fidelity Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $125,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $62.01 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

