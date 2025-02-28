Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 273.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

DYN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,916. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $40,914.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,433.36. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $65,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,382.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,387 shares of company stock worth $142,789 over the last ninety days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

