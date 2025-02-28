E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.12 ($12.63) and traded as high as €12.59 ($13.11). E.On shares last traded at €12.43 ($12.94), with a volume of 12,586,491 shares traded.
E.On Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.12.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
