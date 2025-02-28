eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Price Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.48 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in eBay by 5,091.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,315 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.