Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

EKTAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 9,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

