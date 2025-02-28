EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.250-24.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.8 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.99. The company had a trading volume of 133,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.17. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $305.89 and a one year high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

