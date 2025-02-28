Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,889,000 after purchasing an additional 965,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,153,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,832,000 after purchasing an additional 718,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $120.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

