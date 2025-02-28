Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,889,000 after purchasing an additional 965,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,153,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,832,000 after acquiring an additional 718,781 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.