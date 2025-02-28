EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider Heather Bestwick Buys 6,548 Shares

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider Heather Bestwick purchased 6,548 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £10,345.84 ($13,039.88).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

LON ESO opened at GBX 152 ($1.92) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. EPE Special Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.41). The firm has a market cap of £43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,200.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Get EPE Special Opportunities alerts:

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

