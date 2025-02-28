EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider Heather Bestwick Buys 6,548 Shares

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider Heather Bestwick purchased 6,548 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £10,345.84 ($13,039.88).
EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance
LON ESO opened at GBX 152 ($1.92) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. EPE Special Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.41). The firm has a market cap of £43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,200.00 and a beta of 0.90.
EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile
