Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FULC Q1 Earnings

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.37 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $181.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

