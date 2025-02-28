Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 944 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF comprises about 2.7% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,318,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,059,000 after acquiring an additional 786,394 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4,516.6% in the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 382,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,698 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 408,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 155,679 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 231,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 132,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,309,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after buying an additional 122,266 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

