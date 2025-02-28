ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXS opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $93.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.83. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

About ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a portfolio of US small-caps with low beta and value characteristics, actively selected from the S&P 600. SIXS was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

