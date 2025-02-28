Everest Global (LON:EVST) Posts Earnings Results

Everest Global (LON:EVST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 248 ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Everest Global Stock Up 12.2 %

LON EVST traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1.29 ($0.02). 20,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,414. Everest Global has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3 ($0.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.67. The company has a market cap of £998,331.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Everest Global alerts:

About Everest Global

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Everest Global Plc, through its subsidiary, invests and trades in agricultural and ancillary sectors in South Africa. The company is involved in the importation, milling, blending, and packaging of agricultural products that include herbs, spices, seasonings, and confectionary. It also manufactures chilli and paprika blended products; and trades in black pepper, chilli flakes, coconut, and dehydrated garlic products, as well as sugar beans, sesame seeds, white pepper, roasted coriander, and pumpkin seeds.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.