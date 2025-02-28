Everest Global (LON:EVST) Posts Earnings Results

Everest Global (LON:EVST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 248 ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Everest Global Stock Up 12.2 %
LON EVST traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1.29 ($0.02). 20,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,414. Everest Global has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3 ($0.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.67. The company has a market cap of £998,331.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.77.
About Everest Global
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Everest Global
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.