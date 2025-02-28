EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.340-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $889.0 million-$899.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.5 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVTC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $37.20. 100,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,465. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other news, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,316. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $276,913.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,362.35. The trade was a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,308 shares of company stock worth $2,440,112. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

