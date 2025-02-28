FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in FedEx were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $258.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.07 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

