FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 24,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

FIBRA Macquarie México Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

(Get Free Report)

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.