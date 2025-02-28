Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 4,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 35,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.96.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

ACN opened at $356.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total transaction of $134,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,916.50. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.78, for a total transaction of $1,723,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,422.28. This trade represents a 18.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,190 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

