Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,895,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,169,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,993,000 after buying an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

