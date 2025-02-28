Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $890,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enzi Wealth increased its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Netflix
In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $290,016,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Netflix Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ NFLX opened at $963.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $946.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $828.40. The company has a market cap of $411.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
