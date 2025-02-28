First American Bank Sells 4,238 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First American Bank lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Honeywell International by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,806,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 94,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,327,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.61. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

