First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,300 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 574.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 2,683.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

