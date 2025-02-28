First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $73,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 311,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 259,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 231,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $104.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $112.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

