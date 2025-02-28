First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nordson by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $196.83 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.42 and its 200-day moving average is $238.22.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,159.50. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Baird R W cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

