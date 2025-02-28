First Majestic Silver Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0057 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of AG opened at C$7.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.12. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$5.94 and a 12 month high of C$11.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.36.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

