First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 3,009 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.
First Merchants Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.
First Merchants Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Merchants
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.