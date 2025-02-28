First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and traded as low as $57.29. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 1,402 shares changing hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
