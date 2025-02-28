First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and traded as low as $57.29. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 1,402 shares changing hands.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

