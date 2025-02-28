FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.05, but opened at $40.81. FirstEnergy shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 3,277,171 shares trading hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $12,198,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,057,000 after buying an additional 171,955 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 10.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.