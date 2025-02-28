Fortress Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,645 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE F opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.