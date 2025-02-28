Fortress Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,947 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $6,281,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,128.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 94,363 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

RF stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

