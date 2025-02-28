Fortress Financial Group LLC Takes $12.99 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 12.9% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after buying an additional 76,917 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 874,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,888,000 after buying an additional 33,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $136.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $109.63 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

