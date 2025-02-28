FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Sold by Schulz Wealth LTD.

Schulz Wealth LTD. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 4.0% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 198.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:FSEP opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $555.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

