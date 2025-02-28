FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

FTAI Aviation has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.7 %

FTAIN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,444. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

