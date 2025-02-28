FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTAIN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.