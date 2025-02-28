FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

FTAI Infrastructure has a payout ratio of -1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

