G8 Education Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

G8 Education Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About G8 Education

G8 Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It offers its services under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

