G8 Education Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
G8 Education Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About G8 Education
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than G8 Education
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Salesforce’s Hidden Strengths Could Fuel a Powerful Rebound
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.