Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.95) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,334 ($16.81) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,402.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,531.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 1,212 ($15.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,917.60 ($24.17).

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

