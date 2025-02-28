Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the January 31st total of 8,728,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 5.8 %

Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 74,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,001. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.