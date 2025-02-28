Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the January 31st total of 8,728,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Down 5.8 %
Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 74,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,001. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.
About Geely Automobile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.