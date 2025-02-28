Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Has $959,000 Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $559,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,848,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,947,192.23. This represents a 0.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 402,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,936,904. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $871.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 0.62.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

