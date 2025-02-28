Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in CVS Health by 25,484.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

