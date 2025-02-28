Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Takes $98,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.4% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 105,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 217.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Zoetis by 16.8% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.