Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

GMALY remained flat at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverages, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

