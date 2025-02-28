GenTrust LLC Purchases Shares of 1,090 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $188.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

