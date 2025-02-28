Genus (LON:GNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 39.80 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Genus had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Genus Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 1,824 ($22.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 1,424 ($17.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,155 ($27.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 151.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,703.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,797.43.

Get Genus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Genus

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.