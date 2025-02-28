Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 5,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
Geodrill Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
