George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Cut to C$251.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$255.00 to C$251.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on WN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.42.
Get Our Latest Analysis on George Weston
George Weston Stock Down 2.8 %
Insider Transactions at George Weston
In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total value of C$2,249,513.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total value of C$35,317.50. Insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than George Weston
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.