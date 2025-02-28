George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Cut to C$251.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$255.00 to C$251.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.42.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$227.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$223.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$223.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$174.30 and a 12 month high of C$239.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total value of C$2,249,513.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total value of C$35,317.50. Insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

