Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 454.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNL. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 37.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.02%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

