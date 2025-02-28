Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 562.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 15,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,301. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

